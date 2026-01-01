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2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/sun and safety pkg - $50.85 /Wk
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/sun and safety pkg - $50.85 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$15,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
136,209KM
VIN KMHD84LF9KU871813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lava Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0148A
- Mileage 136,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera!
Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class.
This sedan has 136,209 km. It's Lava Orange in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/sun and safety pkg. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $50.85 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class.
This sedan has 136,209 km. It's Lava Orange in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/sun and safety pkg. Upgrade to the Preferred trim of the Elantra and get treated to a host of features including heated side mirrors, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, power door locks, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $50.85 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$15,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2019 Hyundai Elantra