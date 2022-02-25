2019 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8277948

8277948 Stock #: L1026

L1026 VIN: KMHD84LF5KU763012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning remote start Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

