2019 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

LUXURY AUTO

2019 Hyundai Elantra

LUXURY AUTO

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8277948
  Stock #: L1026
  VIN: KMHD84LF5KU763012

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Luxury Auto. This Hyundai Elantra Luxury Auto is the quintessential compact sedan with loads of premium features including a power sunroof, perimeter and approach lights, heated side mirrors with turn signals, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touch screen display, Bluetooth, Apple and Android connectivity, dual zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated front bucket seats, leather seat trim, a BlueLink tracker system, proximity keyless entry, push button start, remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane change assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

