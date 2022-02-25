2019 Hyundai Elantra

$23,888 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 4 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1033

Mileage 58,459 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Tires: P225/40R18 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Trim red stitching Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning Engine: 1.6L Turbocharged GDI In-Line 4-Cylinder Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and seat height adjuster (pump device) Sport Exclusive Grille Hands Free Trunk Lid Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch-screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

