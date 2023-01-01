$25,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - $198 B/W
53,987KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10134066
- Stock #: 23-0518A
- VIN: KM8K2CAA6KU360764
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0518A
- Mileage 53,987 KM
Vehicle Description
A new breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2019 Hyundai KONA! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 53,987 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kona's trim level is Preferred. This trim level is a step above the lower Essential trim line and comes with a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy keyless starts. You will also get heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $197.46 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
