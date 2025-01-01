$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred FWD w/Two-Tone Roof
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred FWD w/Two-Tone Roof
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,550KM
VIN KM8K22AA9KU251211
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control
A new breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2019 Hyundai KONA! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 81,550 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD w/Two-Tone Roof. This trim level is a step above the lower Essential trim line and comes with a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy keyless starts. You will also get heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth and cruise control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Hyundai KONA