Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control</b><br> <br> A new breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2019 Hyundai KONA! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 81,550 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Konas trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD w/Two-Tone Roof. This trim level is a step above the lower Essential trim line and comes with a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy keyless starts. You will also get heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth and cruise control.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Hyundai KONA

81,550 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred FWD w/Two-Tone Roof

Watch This Vehicle
13161991

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred FWD w/Two-Tone Roof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,550KM
VIN KM8K22AA9KU251211

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

A new breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2019 Hyundai KONA! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 81,550 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD w/Two-Tone Roof. This trim level is a step above the lower Essential trim line and comes with a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy keyless starts. You will also get heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth and cruise control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition AWD 96,493 KM $20,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats 107,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Denim Interior - $115 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Denim Interior - $115 B/W 100,522 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2019 Hyundai KONA