Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!



Compare at $23849 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22499!



Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 22848 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Kona's trim level is Essential. Our KONA features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7 inch colour touch screen with a built in rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, aluminum wheels, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, cruise control, remote keyless entry, LED day time running lights, a 60/40 split-fold rear seat, dual USB charging ports, power windows and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.