2019 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred FWD - Heated Seats
21,609KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9150895
- Stock #: P1464
- VIN: KM8K23AG0KU041381
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,609 KM
Vehicle Description
The KONA Electric is the latest addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street without the gas bill. This 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 21,609 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona Electric's trim level is Preferred FWD. This fully electric KONA is more than your partner in resource conservation. With heated front seats, BlueLink smartphone integration with remote capability, heated leather multi function steering wheel, proximity key and push button start, a 7 inch vehicle information display, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and automatic climate control this sweet hatch feels like a normal car that you just plug in instead of fuel up. The infotainment system is complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux inputs while driver assistance needs are met by lane keep assist, forward collision mitigation, driver attention warning, blind spot warning, reverse parking sensor, and lane change assist. Other great features include paddle shifters control regenerative brake intensity, fast charge port, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluelink, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
BlueLink
Blind spot warning
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
