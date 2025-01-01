$21,066+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Luxury AWD - $71.06 /Wk
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Luxury AWD - $71.06 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$21,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,050KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA4KH020781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0295A
- Mileage 123,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Active Driver Assist
The all new 2019 Santa Fe is ready for an all new journey with you. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 123,050 kms. It's stormy sea in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.0T Luxury AWD. This Luxury Santa Fe comes with some great technology and comfort like a sunroof, leather seats, cooled front seats, memory settings, heated seats, a hands free power liftgate, a 360 degree monitor, and a 7 inch LCD monitor. You also get driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, aluminum wheels, and fog lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $71.06 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$21,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe