Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Rear Seats!</b><br> <br> The newly updated suspension is a big improvement over past Sonatas. It has the right dose of compliance to smooth out road imperfections without excessive body roll, making it a good balance of compliance and control. This 2019 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The very stylish design of this 2019 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, youll be impressed by the high number of features that make your drive better. Youll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings, including standard Blind-Spot Collision Warning! This low mileage sedan has just 65,928 kms. Its ice white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BUQbdMEhi9IzRt5CqNWXhFrCRze16lcr target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Sonatas trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred package is an excellent choice as youll get a heated leather steering wheel, leather heated front seats, dual zone climate control, a blind spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic warning system. You will also receive a 7 inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power adjustable driver seat, heated rear seats, power sunroof, a proximity key with keyless entry, BlueLink connectivity and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$71.10</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Hyundai Sonata

65,928 KM

Details Description Features

$21,079

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred - Leather Seats - $71.10 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle
12697926

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred - Leather Seats - $71.10 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$21,079

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,928KM
VIN 5NPE34AF9KH747920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0716A
  • Mileage 65,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Rear Seats!

The newly updated suspension is a big improvement over past Sonatas. It has the right dose of compliance to smooth out road imperfections without excessive body roll, making it a good balance of compliance and control. This 2019 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The very stylish design of this 2019 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the high number of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings, including standard Blind-Spot Collision Warning! This low mileage sedan has just 65,928 kms. It's ice white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred package is an excellent choice as you'll get a heated leather steering wheel, leather heated front seats, dual zone climate control, a blind spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic warning system. You will also receive a 7 inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power adjustable driver seat, heated rear seats, power sunroof, a proximity key with keyless entry, BlueLink connectivity and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $71.10 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
BlueLink Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/lumbar support, 6-way manual passenger seat w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive and lock-up torque converter

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers, 7" touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (bcw) Blind Spot Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn - Navigation 166,970 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited - Leather Seats - Remote Start for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Jeep Compass Limited - Leather Seats - Remote Start 121,669 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Cadillac OPTIQ Sport 628 KM $67,948 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,079

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2019 Hyundai Sonata