$21,079+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred - Leather Seats - $71.10 /Wk
2019 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred - Leather Seats - $71.10 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$21,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,928KM
VIN 5NPE34AF9KH747920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0716A
- Mileage 65,928 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Rear Seats!
The newly updated suspension is a big improvement over past Sonatas. It has the right dose of compliance to smooth out road imperfections without excessive body roll, making it a good balance of compliance and control. This 2019 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The very stylish design of this 2019 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the high number of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings, including standard Blind-Spot Collision Warning! This low mileage sedan has just 65,928 kms. It's ice white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred package is an excellent choice as you'll get a heated leather steering wheel, leather heated front seats, dual zone climate control, a blind spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic warning system. You will also receive a 7 inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power adjustable driver seat, heated rear seats, power sunroof, a proximity key with keyless entry, BlueLink connectivity and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $71.10 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
BlueLink Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/lumbar support, 6-way manual passenger seat w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive and lock-up torque converter
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers, 7" touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (bcw) Blind Spot Sensor
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2019 Hyundai Sonata