Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Sonata

86,450 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,450KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8511011
  • Stock #: NK0506B
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF2KH748665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Rear Seats!

With a 6-Speed automatic SHIFTRONIC technology transmission, this engaging Sonata just got even better. This 2019 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The very stylish design of this 2019 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the high number of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings, including standard Blind-Spot Collision Warning! This sedan has 86,450 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred package is an excellent choice as you'll get a heated leather steering wheel, leather heated front seats, dual zone climate control, a blind spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic warning system. You will also receive a 7 inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power adjustable driver seat, heated rear seats, power sunroof, a proximity key with keyless entry, BlueLink connectivity and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 86,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 MINI 3 Door Joh...
 54,201 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 58,183 KM
$30,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory