2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Luxury AWD - $220 B/W
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2019 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This SUV has 70,984 kms. It's aqua blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Luxury AWD. Upgrading to this all wheel drive Luxury trim over the lower Preferred trim is as great choice as you will get a power rear liftgate, leather heated seats, surround view monitoring and a second row USB port. It also includes aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. This Luxury trim also receives a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start and a rear view camera. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition, dual zone climate control, an 8 way power driver seat plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $219.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
