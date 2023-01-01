2019 Hyundai Tucson

$28,777 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 9 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359813

10359813 Stock #: L1277

L1277 VIN: KM8J3CALXKU969950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1277

Mileage 70,984 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.