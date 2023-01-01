$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
36,622KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9925565
- Stock #: L1192
- VIN: KM8J33A42KU968493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 36,622 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred trim over the Essential trim is as great choice as you will get aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Safety Package
