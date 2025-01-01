$37,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
High Altitude - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,748KM
VIN 1C4RJFCT5KC820122
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Unique Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Active Driver Assist!
This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 84,748 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is High Altitude. Built to take you to the top, this High Altitude Grand Cherokee comes with air suspension, Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system, terrain mode selection, and hill descent control. The High Altitude additions continue with a sweet appearance package including a black grille with Granite Crystal accents, Granite Crystal wheels, Granite Crystal badging and exterior accents, and dark exhaust tips for a blacked out look. Other premium features include Nappa leather seats that are heated and cooled, UConnect 4 with navigation, a premium audio system with 4G WiFi, a power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, parallel park assist, and blind spot detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Unique Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Active Driver Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Wifi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCT5KC820122.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Cooled Seats
Additional Features
Premium audio system
UConnect
WIFI
Active Driver Assist
Unique Aluminum Wheels
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
