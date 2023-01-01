$40,886+ tax & licensing
$40,886
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Uconnect
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
77,575KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10427730
- Stock #: 11499A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG7KW589238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $42113 - Our Price is just $40886!
This Wrangler Unlimited is as comfortable on the road as it is competent off the road. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This SUV has 77,575 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the base Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get the Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, 8 speakers, and ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Dana Axles, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEG7KW589238.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
4x4
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Trail Rated
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Conventional
Wheel Diameter: 18
AC power outlet: 1
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Overall Length: 4,785 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Capacity: 81 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,050 L
Overall Width: 1,875 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Overall height: 1,869 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,021 mm
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,965 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
7 USB ports
Dana Axles
Wheelbase: 3,007 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
