2019 Jeep Wrangler

$40,886 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 5 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10427730

10427730 Stock #: 11499A

11499A VIN: 1C4HJXEG7KW589238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11499A

Mileage 77,575 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 8 Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with locking storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Coil front spring Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Trailing arm rear suspension Leading link front suspension Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door 4x4 Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Trail Rated Convertible occupant rollover protection Transmission hill holder Glass rear window Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 Metal-look door trim Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear door type: Conventional Wheel Diameter: 18 AC power outlet: 1 Black bumpers Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Manual convertible roof Manual composite sunroof Clock: In-radio display Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,034 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Overall Length: 4,785 mm Rear Leg Room: 973 mm UConnect Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Fuel Capacity: 81 L Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 2,050 L Overall Width: 1,875 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg Overall height: 1,869 mm Rear Head Room: 1,021 mm Manual child safety locks Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Curb weight: 1,965 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 7 USB ports Dana Axles Wheelbase: 3,007 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.