$33,186+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon - Dana Axles - $111.94 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$33,186
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,699KM
VIN 1C4HJXCG4KW665016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P0172
- Mileage 88,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Dana Axles, Rock-Trac Transfer Case, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto!
Whether a highway or high pass, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Wrangler is on the JL platform released in 2018. It is simply the most capable Jeep Wrangler to date. No matter where your next adventure takes you, you'll use less gas, have less trouble, and make it much farther in this Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 88,699 kms. It's sting-grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Rubicon. This Wrangler Rubicon gets a special Rubicon hood decal to mark you out, plus skid plates, tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, performance suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels to take on the trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Dana Axles, Rock-trac Transfer Case, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXCG4KW665016.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $111.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Non-Metallic Paint w/Badging
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
65.9 L Fuel Tank
5 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,381 kgs (5,250 lbs)
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
UConnect
SiriusXM
Dana Axles
Rock-Trac Transfer Case
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
