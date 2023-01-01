Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

24,794 KM

Details

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9453937
  Stock #: N00784A
  VIN: 1C4GJXAG4KW589778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 24,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 24,794 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *FIRECRACKER RED, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Black Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/75R17 All Season.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable Wrangler today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

