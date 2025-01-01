$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Lincoln MKC
AWD SELECT
2019 Lincoln MKC
AWD SELECT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,895KM
VIN 5LMCJ2D97KUL03232
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera
The Lincoln MKC compact crossover is where fashionable form meets function. This 2019 Lincoln MKC is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 70,895 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our MKC's trim level is AWD Select. The Select trim gives you impressive options at an amazing value. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual zone automatic climate control, active noise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ2D97KUL03232.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The Lincoln MKC compact crossover is where fashionable form meets function. This 2019 Lincoln MKC is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 70,895 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our MKC's trim level is AWD Select. The Select trim gives you impressive options at an amazing value. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual zone automatic climate control, active noise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ2D97KUL03232.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 192,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 172,750 KM $25,076 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue 145,223 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Lincoln MKC