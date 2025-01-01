Menu
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera

The Lincoln MKC compact crossover is where fashionable form meets function. This 2019 Lincoln MKC is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 70,895 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our MKCs trim level is AWD Select. The Select trim gives you impressive options at an amazing value. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual zone automatic climate control, active noise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ2D97KUL03232.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2019 Lincoln MKC

70,895 KM

Details Description

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
70,895KM
VIN 5LMCJ2D97KUL03232

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera

The Lincoln MKC compact crossover is where fashionable form meets function. This 2019 Lincoln MKC is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 70,895 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our MKC's trim level is AWD Select. The Select trim gives you impressive options at an amazing value. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual zone automatic climate control, active noise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ2D97KUL03232.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2019 Lincoln MKC