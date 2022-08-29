Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

56,969 KM

GT w/Turbo - Head-up Display

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

56,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9272887
  • Stock #: P1488
  • VIN: JM3KFBDY8K0533341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim!

This Mazda CX5's interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 56,969 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-5's trim level is GT w/Turbo. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Premium Sound System
Sunroof
woodgrain trim
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Power Liftgate
Navigation
Active Driver Assistance

Buy From Home Available

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

