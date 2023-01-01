$23,898+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT - $183 B/W
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT - $183 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$23,898
+ taxes & licensing
89,582KM
Used
VIN JM1BPAMM1K1107448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1321
- Mileage 89,582 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay!
Focused on the driver, this all new 2019 Mazda3 is ready to help you push boundaries. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3.This hatchback has 89,582 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GT. This top shelf GT brings the best goodies with bigger and more stylish aluminum wheels, sunroof, and a Bose premium sound system. This amazing car also has an upgraded drivetrain, rain sensing wipers, heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, smart city braking assist, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. Other awesome features include heated seats, remote keyless entry, upholstered dashboard, metal-look and piano black interior accent trim, and blind spot monitoring. The exterior has style for days with aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, power side mirrors with turn signals, LED lighting, and perimeter/approach lights. Stay connected and entertained with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect, and Bluetooth on an 8.8 inch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $182.28 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$23,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2019 Mazda MAZDA3