$15,191+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Sunroof - Premium Audio - $51.24 /Wk
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Sunroof - Premium Audio - $51.24 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$15,191
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,526KM
VIN 3MZBPADMXKM104581
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels!
This all new 2019 Mazda3 is here to unleash your potential. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This sedan has 88,526 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GT is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of luxury features that includes a power sunroof, an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with a Bose premium sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with heated front seats, bigger aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $51.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Mazda Connect
Collision Mitigation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2019 Mazda MAZDA3