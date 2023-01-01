$34,878+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC SUV - $267 B/W
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC SUV - $267 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$34,878
+ taxes & licensing
57,105KM
Used
VIN WDC0G4KB2KV155487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0121A
- Mileage 57,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Active Brake Assist!
The 2019 GLC is the new benchmark for SUVs, both in capability and quality. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 57,105 kms. It's beige in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC SUV. This GLC 300 comes equipped with privacy glass, LED lighting with active headlamps, PRE-SAFE technology that readies your cabin for impending collisions, one touch calling, a rear view camera, rain sensing windshield wipers, and active assistance with braking, attention, crosswind, trailer stability, high beams, and blind spots for safety and convenience. For real SUV capability, this family sized SUV has ECO start/stop, a turbocharged motor, 9 speed dual clutch automatic transmission, shift paddles, 4 wheel independent suspension with adaptive damping, and torque vectoring sport brakes. Keeping you and passengers comfortable and connected for long drives is a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with cruise and audio control, roof rails, power front seats with memory, heated front seats, power folding rear seats, dual zone automatic climate control, Mercedes me connect with app enabled remote start, power folding heated side mirrors, brake hold feature, and a 7 inch color display with 6 speakers, SiriusXM, dual USBs, Bluetooth streaming, HD radio, and in dash SD card reader. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Active Brake Assist, Pre Collision Safety, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $266.03 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Blind Spot Assist
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
PRESAFE
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Axle ratio: 3.27
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2365 kgs
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Crosswind assist
Bluetooth Streaming
Pre Collision Safety
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$34,878
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class