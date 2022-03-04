$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI 3 Door
John Cooper Works
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
54,201KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8511008
- Stock #: NK0551A
- VIN: WMWXM9C55K2H38981
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Filled with the latest in tech and with a subtle stylish redesign, this 2019 MINI Cooper 3 Door is now even more desirable than ever. This 2019 MINI 3 Door is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refreshed for 2019, this MINI Cooper 3 Door wears a set of redesigned headlights and a few subtle new additions to its exterior. Due to its size and power, this MINI Cooper Hardtop remains just as good to drive offering strong acceleration and excellent fuel efficiency without any sacrifices being made to the power delivery. Highly customizable both inside and out and with a very bold design, this Cooper Hardtop remains the same compelling choice for a small and thrilling compact hatchback with a proud history and heritage.This hatchback has 54,201 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Door's trim level is John Cooper Works. Designed with passion to have a distinct go-kart feel and plenty of power, this top of the line MINI Cooper JCW comes fully loaded with a more powerful turbo engine, a sport tuned JCW suspension, unique JCW aluminum wheels, sporty front seats, unique interior accents and JCW specific bumpers with a unique wing spoiler. It also includes a high quality audio system with a color display screen, SiriusXM radio and wireless streaming audio, remote keyless entry with push button start, a quasi dual stainless steel exhaust, sport leather steering wheel, cruise control, park distance control rear sensors paired with a rear view camera and plenty more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Seats, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Sport Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Sport Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Sport steering wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Sport Suspension
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Park Assist
