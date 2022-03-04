2019 MINI 3 Door

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 2 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8511008

8511008 Stock #: NK0551A

NK0551A VIN: WMWXM9C55K2H38981

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # NK0551A

Mileage 54,201 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Sport Seats Remote Keyless Entry Sport steering wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Mechanical Sport Suspension Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Streaming Audio Additional Features Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.