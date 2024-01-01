$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Altima
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
71,000KM
Used
VIN 1N4BL4BW2KN306833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking!
This 2019 Nissan Altima offers generous passenger space, impressive performance, and tons of modern technology. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 71,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is S. This all-new Altima S is loaded with some awesome convenience and comfort like dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, an Advanced Drive-Assist Display instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls. Improving your ride and keeping you safe is some great new technology like all-wheel drive, intelligent automatic headlights, an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, and intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB inputs, and aux input keep you connected in a next-generation cockpit. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Rearview Camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
2019 Nissan Altima