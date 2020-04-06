Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Altima

S - Heated Seats - Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Altima

S - Heated Seats - Remote Start

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4879212
  • Stock #: B003
  • VIN: 1N4BL4BW1KN312963
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

This new generation of Altima offers all wheel drive, new technology, and a beautiful new exterior. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 200 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is S. This all new Altima S is loaded with some awesome convenience and comfort like dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass windshield, Advanced Drive-Assist Display in instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, Siri Eyes Free, rear view camera, AutoHold brake hold feature, hands free texting assistant, remote keyless entry, remote start, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls. Improving your ride and keeping you safe is some great new technology like all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic headlights, an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, and intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering. An 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB and USB-C inputs, and an aux input keep you connected in a next generation cockpit. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trim
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 120 amp alternator
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • 68.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Splash Guards
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors
  • RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
  • 4.83 Axle Ratio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • SiriusXM
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
  • 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support
  • Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Tires: 16"
  • Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
  • Radio: AM/FM w/6-Speaker Audio -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, 7" driver display, Siri Eyes Free voice recognit...
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material
  • Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX50 B...
 63,710 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti QX60 A...
 58,800 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Send A Message