500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This new generation of Altima offers all wheel drive, new technology, and a beautiful new exterior. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 200 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is S. This all new Altima S is loaded with some awesome convenience and comfort like dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass windshield, Advanced Drive-Assist Display in instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, Siri Eyes Free, rear view camera, AutoHold brake hold feature, hands free texting assistant, remote keyless entry, remote start, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls. Improving your ride and keeping you safe is some great new technology like all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic headlights, an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, and intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering. An 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB and USB-C inputs, and an aux input keep you connected in a next generation cockpit. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2