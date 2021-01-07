As beautiful as ever but now more efficient, powerful, and fun, the all new 2019 Nissan Altima is ready for whatever you throw at it. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 11,314 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is Platinum. This Altima Premium has the highest of quality interiors with dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass windshield, power mooroof, HomeLink, dual zone climate control, Advanced Drive-Assist Display in instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, Siri Eyes Free, intelligent Around View 360 degree camera, AutoHold brake hold feature, hands free texting assistant, remote keyless entry, remote start with intelligent climate control, interior accent lighting, auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated power front seats, memory drivers seat, and a heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls while an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent adaptive cruise control, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist that helps you keep lane and stop and go in traffic or on the highway, intelligent lane intervention, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, and a rear sonar system for parking assistance with emergency braking keeps you safe and free of fatigue on long trips and daily commutes. You get a lot of style and fun with aluminum wheels, all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic LED headlights, and LED fog lights while an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB and USB-C inputs, and an aux input through a premium Bose sound system keeps you connected. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Propilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Compass
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
remote start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Black grille w/chrome accents
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Detection
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade