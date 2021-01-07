2019 Nissan Altima

Rear View Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

120 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Blind Spot Detection

Front Camera

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Regular Amplifier

Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

68.1 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Lane Keep Assist

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Body-Coloured Splash Guards

Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4

Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic

4.83 Axle Ratio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Right Side Camera

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage

Left Side Camera

NissanConnect

Emergency Braking Assist

60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Memory Settings Include

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

TIRES: 19"

Passenger Seat

NissanConnect Services Tracker System

Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support and driver memory and 4-way power passenger seat

Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB

ProPilot

Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Full-Time All-Wheel