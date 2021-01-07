Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Altima

11,314 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Altima

2019 Nissan Altima

Platinum - Leather Seats - ProPilot

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Altima

Platinum - Leather Seats - ProPilot

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,314KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6449416
  • Stock #: P1187
  • VIN: 1N4BL4FW2KN315509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, ProPilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start!

As beautiful as ever but now more efficient, powerful, and fun, the all new 2019 Nissan Altima is ready for whatever you throw at it. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 11,314 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is Platinum. This Altima Premium has the highest of quality interiors with dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass windshield, power mooroof, HomeLink, dual zone climate control, Advanced Drive-Assist Display in instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, Siri Eyes Free, intelligent Around View 360 degree camera, AutoHold brake hold feature, hands free texting assistant, remote keyless entry, remote start with intelligent climate control, interior accent lighting, auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated power front seats, memory drivers seat, and a heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls while an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent adaptive cruise control, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist that helps you keep lane and stop and go in traffic or on the highway, intelligent lane intervention, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, and a rear sonar system for parking assistance with emergency braking keeps you safe and free of fatigue on long trips and daily commutes. You get a lot of style and fun with aluminum wheels, all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic LED headlights, and LED fog lights while an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB and USB-C inputs, and an aux input through a premium Bose sound system keeps you connected. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Propilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Compass
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
remote start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Black grille w/chrome accents
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Detection
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Regular Amplifier
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Lane Keep Assist
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
4.83 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Right Side Camera
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Emergency Braking Assist
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Memory Settings Include
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
TIRES: 19"
Passenger Seat
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support and driver memory and 4-way power passenger seat
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
ProPilot
Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2012 RAM 2500 SLT -...
 232,741 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 62,549 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Explorer XLT
 225,339 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory