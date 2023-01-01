$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,425KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CU7KL566668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bose Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 25,425 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This top-of-the-range Nissan Kicks SR features a delightful Bose premium audio system, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, in addition to a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
