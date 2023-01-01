Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Bose Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 25,425 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SR. This top-of-the-range Nissan Kicks SR features a delightful Bose premium audio system, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, in addition to a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Nissan Kicks

25,425 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,425KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CU7KL566668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bose Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 25,425 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This top-of-the-range Nissan Kicks SR features a delightful Bose premium audio system, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, in addition to a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD - Heated Seats 36,932 KM $27,498 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 110,375 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ - Heated Seats 165,918 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks