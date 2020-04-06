2019 Nissan Kicks

Safety Fog Lights

Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Integrated roof antenna

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

120 amp alternator

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Streaming Audio

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Active Emergency Braking

Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder

Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)

3.927 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 1,625 kgs (3,583 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.