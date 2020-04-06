Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

SR FWD - Heated Seats - Fog Lights

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR FWD - Heated Seats - Fog Lights

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4879218
  • Stock #: B004
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU8KL561107
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth!

The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 2,000 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SR FWD. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 120 amp alternator
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Streaming Audio
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
  • Active Emergency Braking
  • Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
  • Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
  • 3.927 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 1,625 kgs (3,583 lbs)

