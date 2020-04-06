500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth!
The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 2,000 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR FWD. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
