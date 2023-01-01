Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

73,664 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,664KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9644242
  • Stock #: P1513
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU0KL558461

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1513
  • Mileage 73,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning!

This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 73,664 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV rewards you with a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
Aluminum Wheels
Proximity Key
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 152,630 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Challenge...
 60,395 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV...
 73,664 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory