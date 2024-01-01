Menu
<b>Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth!</b><br> <br> Loaded with modern technology, this 2019 Nissan Micra effortlessly keeps with the times. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 67,715 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Micras trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2019 Nissan Micra

67,715 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra

SV - Proximity Key

2019 Nissan Micra

SV - Proximity Key

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,715KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP5KL215836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth!

Loaded with modern technology, this 2019 Nissan Micra effortlessly keeps with the times. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 67,715 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Micra's trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2019 Nissan Micra