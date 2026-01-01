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<b>Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control</b><br> <br> With a luxurious interior, capable handling, and futuristic technology, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 109,655 km. Its Cayenne Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Muranos trim level is SL AWD. This Murano SL sweetens the deal, with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, premium heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats, adaptive cruise control, unique exterior styling, a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Nissan Murano

109,655 KM

Details Description

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2019 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

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14145676

2019 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,655KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MS3KN109510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite, Leather Appointed Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control

With a luxurious interior, capable handling, and futuristic technology, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 109,655 km. It's Cayenne Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Murano's trim level is SL AWD. This Murano SL sweetens the deal, with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, premium heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats, adaptive cruise control, unique exterior styling, a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2019 Nissan Murano