$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Nissan Murano
SL AWD
2019 Nissan Murano
SL AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
109,655KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MS3KN109510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite, Leather Appointed Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control
With a luxurious interior, capable handling, and futuristic technology, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 109,655 km. It's Cayenne Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SL AWD. This Murano SL sweetens the deal, with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, premium heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats, adaptive cruise control, unique exterior styling, a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With a luxurious interior, capable handling, and futuristic technology, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 109,655 km. It's Cayenne Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SL AWD. This Murano SL sweetens the deal, with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, premium heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats, adaptive cruise control, unique exterior styling, a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Ford Expedition Limited - Leather Seats - $385 B/W 80,216 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
2025 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline Black Edition 6,000 KM $35,924 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 Fsi 133,000 KM $19,719 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Nissan Murano