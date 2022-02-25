$29,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,595
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Nissan Murano
2019 Nissan Murano
S - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$29,595
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8375547
- Stock #: 22-0087A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MJ1KN123655
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-0087A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $31371 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29595!
This 2019 Nissan Murano is a solid choice for an upscale and comfortable crossover that delivers more style and grace than the norm. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is S. This Nissan Murano has a ton of style with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, auto on/off headlights, and power heated side mirrors with turn signals on the exterior and an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and steering wheel mounted controls. This Murano is also decked with comfort with UV reducing glass, rear privacy glass, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display in instrument cluster, text assistant, rearview monitor, dual zone automatic climate control, cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, and heated front seats along with Intelligent Emergency Braking and collision warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Automatic Climate Control.
Payments from $432.20 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
Rear View Camera
Emergency Braking
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Streaming
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2