Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Compare at $32859 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $30999!
Made with versatility in mind, this 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is loaded with adventure-ready features that fuel your familys active lifestyle. This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 26,500 kms. It's gun metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SV Tech. This Pathfinder SV has all the tech you would expect from a modern SUV with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking for convenience, safety, and driver assistance, and an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, RCA video input, and AM/FM/CD audio for connectivity. The interior has some great comforts with an Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, rear view camera, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, intelligent cruise control with adaptive speed, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, heated front seats, power driver seat, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $208.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
