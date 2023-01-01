$21,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
89,285KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CR5KW318947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIME GREEN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Compare at $23299 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $21980!
This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and refined. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 89,285 kms. It's lime green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. Upgrading to this Qashqai SV rewards you with an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, piano black interior trim inserts, proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start, automatic headlights, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Additional features include blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
Payments from $342.48 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $23299 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $21980!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
