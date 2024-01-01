Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!</b><br> <br> Compare at $21195 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $19995! <br> <br> This Nissan Qashqai offers a relaxing experience, with tranquil ride quality and a comfortable interior. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 43,242 kms. Its magnetic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is S. This Nissan Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like plush heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a rearview camera. It also includes blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, keyless remote entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$321.60</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Nissan Qashqai

43,242 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,242KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR6KW351889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!

Compare at $21195 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $19995!

This Nissan Qashqai offers a relaxing experience, with tranquil ride quality and a comfortable interior. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 43,242 kms. It's magnetic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This Nissan Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like plush heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a rearview camera. It also includes blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, keyless remote entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.


Payments from $321.60 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend - Sunroof - Navigation 19,785 KM $37,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury - Hybrid - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury - Hybrid - Leather Seats 33,501 KM $31,887 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $159 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Kia Sportage LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $159 B/W 57,090 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai