2019 Nissan Qashqai
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
151,616KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR6KW317449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,616 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Qashqai is a nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive technology features. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 151,616 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
