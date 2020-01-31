Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL - ProPILOT Assist - Sunroof - $169 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL - ProPILOT Assist - Sunroof - $169 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,478KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4626450
  • Stock #: R1103
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR6KW327723
Exterior Colour
Monarch Orange
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ProPILOT Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!

Compare at $26499 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $24999!

This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 30,478 kms. It's monarch orange in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. When you upgrade from the SL trim to this top of the line Qashqai SV you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • NissanConnect
  • ProPILOT ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 42,282 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax LS
 65,278 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX
 61,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Send A Message