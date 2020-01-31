ProPILOT Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!



Compare at $26499 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $24999!



This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 30,478 kms. It's monarch orange in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. When you upgrade from the SL trim to this top of the line Qashqai SV you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

NissanConnect

ProPILOT ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.