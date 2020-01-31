Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect - $142 B/W

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect - $142 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,551KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4626453
  • Stock #: R1104
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR3KW311320
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $22259 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20999!

This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and quiet. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 53,551 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri® eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This Qashqai even has Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo management system that helps make space for all of your weekend toys. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, A/c, Bluetooth.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $141.38 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Comfort
  • A/C
Additional Features
  • NissanConnect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

