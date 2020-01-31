Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!



Compare at $22259 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20999!



This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and quiet. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 53,551 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri® eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This Qashqai even has Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo management system that helps make space for all of your weekend toys. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, A/c, Bluetooth.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $141.38 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Comfort A/C Additional Features NissanConnect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.