2019 Nissan Qashqai

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Bucket front seats Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Driver And Passenger Door Bins 110 amp alternator Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Electric Power-Assist Steering Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control 6.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

