Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 59,889 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Bucket front seats
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
110 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
