2019 Nissan Qashqai

54,006 KM

$25,480

+ tax & licensing
$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

54,006KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8412510
  • Stock #: P1346
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP9KW215612

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,006 KM

Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Compare at $27009 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $25480!

This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and refined. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 54,006 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. Upgrading to this Qashqai SV rewards you with an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, piano black interior trim inserts, proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start, automatic headlights, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Additional features include blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.


Payments from $372.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

