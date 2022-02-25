2019 Nissan Qashqai

$25,480 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 0 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8412510

8412510 Stock #: P1346

P1346 VIN: JN1BJ1CP9KW215612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,006 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Mitigation Front Pedestrian Braking Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.