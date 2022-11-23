$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,041KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9422212
- Stock #: P1503
- VIN: JN1BJ1CP4KW221320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,041 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and refined. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 18,041 kms. It's glacier white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This Nissan Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like plush heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a rearview camera. It also includes blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, keyless remote entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Proximity Key
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
