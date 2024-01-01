Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!</b><br> <br> This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek exterior styling, a plush cabin, and practical capability. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 89,182 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is ready to rock, with manually-adjustable heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with daytime running lights, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel buttons, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Siriusxm. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Nissan Rogue

89,182 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
12019159

2019 Nissan Rogue

S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,182KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3KC739616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1938A
  • Mileage 89,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!

This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek exterior styling, a plush cabin, and practical capability. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 89,182 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is ready to rock, with manually-adjustable heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with daytime running lights, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel buttons, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Siriusxm.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Mitigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Honda Accord Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Honda Accord Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio 64,911 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof 85,918 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Highline Auto for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Highline Auto 109,252 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue