2019 Nissan Rogue
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2019 Nissan Rogue
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
89,182KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3KC739616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1938A
- Mileage 89,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek exterior styling, a plush cabin, and practical capability. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 89,182 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is ready to rock, with manually-adjustable heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with daytime running lights, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel buttons, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Siriusxm.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2019 Nissan Rogue