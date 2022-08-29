Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

91,307 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,307KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9262123
  Stock #: 23-9386A
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC724071

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 91,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, SiriusXM

This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 91,307 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This Nissan Rogue SV ups the ante, with power-adjustable heated comfort front seats with lumbar support, a 7-inch infotainment screen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with intelligent high beams, front fog lights and daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push-button and remote start, unique metal-look interior trim accents, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

