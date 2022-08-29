$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV
91,307KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9262123
- Stock #: 23-9386A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC724071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,307 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 91,307 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This Nissan Rogue SV ups the ante, with power-adjustable heated comfort front seats with lumbar support, a 7-inch infotainment screen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with intelligent high beams, front fog lights and daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push-button and remote start, unique metal-look interior trim accents, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
