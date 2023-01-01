2019 Nissan Rogue

$20,495 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 5 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9444699

9444699 Stock #: P1506

P1506 VIN: 5N1AT2MT5KC713341

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1506

Mileage 98,565 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.