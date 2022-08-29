2019 Nissan Sentra

$22,480 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9061258

9061258 Stock #: 22-0249A

22-0249A VIN: 3N1AB7AP2KY284696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,205 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Comfort Climate Control Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P205/55R16 AS Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience Proximity Key Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.52 AXLE RATIO 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Forward Collision Warning Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.