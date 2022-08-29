$22,480+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23829 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22480!
This 2019 Nissan Sentra punches above its weight, with excellent fuel efficiency and impressive driving dynamics. This 2019 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 77,205 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV CVT. This fully decked Nissan Sentra SV is equipped with extremely supportive heated front bucket seats with premium cloth upholstery and manual adjustability, auto on/off headlights with daytime running lights, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, proximity keyless entry with push button start, stylish piano black and metal interior trim inserts, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, and a clever front collision mitigation system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Warning, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Siriusxm.
Payments from $328.29 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Climate Control
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Proximity Key
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.52 AXLE RATIO
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
SiriusXM
