$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 2 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8335305

8335305 Stock #: 22-0068A

22-0068A VIN: 1C6RR7KM0KS719382

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-0068A

Mileage 63,290 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.