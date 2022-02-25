Menu
2019 RAM 1500

63,290 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

CLASSIC

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

63,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8335305
  • Stock #: 22-0068A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KM0KS719382

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,290 KM

Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,290 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KM0KS719382.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

