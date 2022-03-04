Menu
2019 RAM 1500

136,290 KM

Details Description Features

$50,999

+ tax & licensing
$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8561417
  Stock #: N00062A
  VIN: 1C6SRFLT5KN689568

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Steel
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # N00062A
  Mileage 136,290 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Rebel Instrument Cluster, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Body-Colour Door Handles, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Partime Transfer Case, Off-Road Group, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Hill Descent Control , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MONOTONE PAINT, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 8.4 Touchscreen, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD).* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

