2019 RAM 1500

60,405 KM

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

TRADESMAN

TRADESMAN

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8721542
  • Stock #: P3162B
  • VIN: 1C6SRFGT3KN633459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,405 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , RED PEARL, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), HEMI Badge, Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Painted Steel.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Ram 1500!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

