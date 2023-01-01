$48,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9680584
- Stock #: N00955A
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT8KN781449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,905 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Google Android Auto, Instrument Cluster, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Wheel Spats, Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Overhead LED Lamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Apple CarPlay Capable, Premium Overhead Console, Sport Group, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, RAMs Head Badge, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Active Front Air Dams, Body-Colour Grille, Front Wheel Spats, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Sport Badge, Level 1 Equipment Group, Rear Window Defroster, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Centre, BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20 x 9 Black Aluminum , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats, Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Front Ventilated Seats.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
