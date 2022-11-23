$84,999+ tax & licensing
613-271-7114
2019 RAM 3500
Limited
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$84,999
- Listing ID: 9414196
- Stock #: N00847A
- VIN: 3C63R3PL9KG572887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,654 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 3500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 12.0 Single Rear Wheel Axle, Transmission Oil Cooler, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera, Surround View Camera System, Trailer Reverse Guidance.* This Ram 3500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic , TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD), SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps, Transfer Case Skid Plate, IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches, 220-Amp Alternator, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION, RAMBOX DELETE, LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio, Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, 12 Touchscreen Display, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking, IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES, GVWR: 5,579 KGS (12,300 LBS), ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, RAM Active Air Intake, 220-Amp Alternator, GVWR: 5,579 kgs (12,300 lbs), Winter Front Grille Cover, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Capless Fuel-Filler, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
