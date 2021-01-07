Menu
2019 Subaru Impreza

11,341 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

4-dr Convienence AT - $139 B/W

2019 Subaru Impreza

4-dr Convienence AT - $139 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

11,341KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6480804
  • Stock #: MK0415A
  • VIN: 4S3GKAA67K3622744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK0415A
  • Mileage 11,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The 2019 Subaru Impreza was built with you in mind. Stylish, capable, and well connected, it will stand out in the crowd just like you. This 2019 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Subaru drivers a distinct breed of people. The 2019 Subaru Impreza is a tribute to you. With a unique blend of style, versatility, capability, and technology that goes afar and above the competition, you'll be driving a car that defines your space in a world of sameness. Make the most of every day with this 2019 Subaru Impreza.This low mileage sedan has just 11,341 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Impreza's trim level is 4-dr Convienence AT. Loaded with all the connectivity you could want, this unique vehicle comes with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. This Impreza also comes with power windows, all-wheel drive, a rear view camera, and keyless entry plus much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $138.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
50 L Fuel Tank
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
STARLINK Emergency Sos
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control, Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Tires: 205/55 R16 All-Season
Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutch (MPT), hood insulator, manual mo...
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" 10-Spoke Design Steel w/Covers
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.5" infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, ...

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

